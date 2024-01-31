GSK (LON:GSK) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,596 ($20.29) and last traded at GBX 1,583.20 ($20.13), with a volume of 2778168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,537.80 ($19.55).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is 3,783.78%.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.02) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.98) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,566.36 ($19.91).

GSK Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,485.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,447.64. The stock has a market cap of £65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.43) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,811.34). 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.