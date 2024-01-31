Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.86 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $15.31 on Wednesday, hitting $266.98. The company had a trading volume of 160,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,155. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $194.33 and a 1-year high of $310.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

