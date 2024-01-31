Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $12.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2024

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOTGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDOT

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Green Dot by 93.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Green Dot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Green Dot by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE GDOT opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $488.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $348.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.