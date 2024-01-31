Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 11,370 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

