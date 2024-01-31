Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 3,722 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 146.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 66,753 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,814,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 153.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 303.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 46,233 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.58. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $201.00.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.