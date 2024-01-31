Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

HSY opened at $197.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.66.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

