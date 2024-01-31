Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.26.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.72). The business had revenue of C$131.46 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,698.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.