Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,964 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,146 shares.The stock last traded at $54.62 and had previously closed at $54.47.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -246.63 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.208 dividend. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,040.86%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

