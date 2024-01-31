Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Short Interest Update

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 182,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,870,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $52.24.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

