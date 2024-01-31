German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.08. 877,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,846. The firm has a market cap of $508.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $279.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.38.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

