Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00. The company has a market cap of $6,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
About Genocea Biosciences
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.