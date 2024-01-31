General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.500-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.50-$9.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,910,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,834,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in General Motors by 8,026.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in General Motors by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

