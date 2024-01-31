General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $54.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,569,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,894,986. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 111,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 164,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in General Motors by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 213,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.