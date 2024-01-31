Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.60

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.60 and last traded at $65.21, with a volume of 178593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.42.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.68 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48.

Institutional Trading of Gemini Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 225,961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $276,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

