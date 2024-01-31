Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,864,800 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 6,715,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.7 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Geely Automobile
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.