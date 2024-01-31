GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Short Interest Down 5.4% in January

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 15,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 938.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

