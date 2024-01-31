G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $446.39 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00081164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00027372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00021269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001353 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)"

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

