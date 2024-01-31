FY2024 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $9.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.88. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.91 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $277.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.07 and a 200-day moving average of $247.38. Visa has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $278.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

