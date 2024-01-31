FY2024 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Cut by Analyst

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BankUnited

BankUnited Trading Up 1.1 %

BKU opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $40.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BankUnited by 107.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 42.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.