FY2024 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.66%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

