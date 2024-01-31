FY2024 EPS Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALDX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.47. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

