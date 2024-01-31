FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Denali Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($3.55) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.70). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

DNLI opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $339,694.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,276,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,226,196.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $339,694.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,276,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,226,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,147 shares of company stock valued at $940,734. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.