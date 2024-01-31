FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Preferred Bank Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $8.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.14. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

