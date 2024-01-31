FY2023 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Boosted by National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.41. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTY. National Bankshares raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$69.50 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.14.

Shares of MTY opened at C$58.28 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$49.91 and a 52-week high of C$73.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

