FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Raised by Analyst

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.20) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.43). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.58) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $180.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.09. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $234.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

