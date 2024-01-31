FY2023 Earnings Forecast for VinFast Auto Ltd. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of VinFast Auto in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for VinFast Auto’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VinFast Auto’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

VFS stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00. VinFast Auto has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

