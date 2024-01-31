FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Issued By Wedbush

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of PK stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 354,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 58,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

