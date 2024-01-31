Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.27. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
