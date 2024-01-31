Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.27. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

