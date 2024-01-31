Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,833,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $134,950,000 after acquiring an additional 345,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,052,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 291,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

