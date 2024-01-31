Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 2,047 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 716.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,241,000. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 30.2% during the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SMCI. Nomura began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.5 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $512.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $554.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

