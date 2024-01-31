Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Releases Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $17,586,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

