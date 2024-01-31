Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stake Boosted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $577,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $346,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $29.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.75%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

