FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,662 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $27,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.