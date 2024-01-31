First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FID. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 149,865 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,358,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,072,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 76,128 shares during the last quarter.

FID stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2047 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

