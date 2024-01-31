First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 98,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 36,788 shares.The stock last traded at $90.92 and had previously closed at $90.89.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.97.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
