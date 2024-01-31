First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 98,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 36,788 shares.The stock last traded at $90.92 and had previously closed at $90.89.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.97.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,512.9% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

