First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 140,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 100,641 shares.The stock last traded at $44.24 and had previously closed at $44.36.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $962.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

