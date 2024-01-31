First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Down to $14.81

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.23. First Horizon shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 1,596,658 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,480 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,869,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,345,000. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in First Horizon by 807.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after buying an additional 4,882,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

