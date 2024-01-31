First Citizens BancShares, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $44.49 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $44.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $48.36. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $188.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $44.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $180.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $186.00 EPS.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,536.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,551.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,429.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,400.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.