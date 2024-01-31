Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Finning International Trading Down 0.4 %

Finning International Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:FINGF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. 10,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,254. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. Finning International has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $34.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Featured Stories

