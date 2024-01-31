Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,181 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

