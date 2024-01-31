Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.38.

SYK stock opened at $316.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.96 and a fifty-two week high of $317.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.77. The stock has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

