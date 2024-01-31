Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $324.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $326.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

