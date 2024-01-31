Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 184 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 3,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 170.2% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7 %

APD opened at $259.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $320.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

