Financial Comparison: Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) vs. Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Savers Value Village and Global Acquisitions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.44 billion 2.07 $84.72 million N/A N/A Global Acquisitions N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than Global Acquisitions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 2.40% 34.22% 2.35% Global Acquisitions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Global Acquisitions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Savers Value Village and Global Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 Global Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Savers Value Village presently has a consensus target price of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 48.68%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Global Acquisitions.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Global Acquisitions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Global Acquisitions

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

