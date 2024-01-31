Financial Comparison: BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) and Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) and Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and Rayonier Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BioLargo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo N/A N/A N/A Rayonier Advanced Materials -2.09% -4.54% -1.62%

Risk and Volatility

BioLargo has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier Advanced Materials has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A Rayonier Advanced Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioLargo and Rayonier Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.25%. Given Rayonier Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rayonier Advanced Materials is more favorable than BioLargo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioLargo and Rayonier Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -10.74 Rayonier Advanced Materials $1.72 billion 0.17 -$14.92 million ($0.58) -7.61

BioLargo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rayonier Advanced Materials. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rayonier Advanced Materials beats BioLargo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLargo

(Get Free Report)

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. The company also offers commodity products, such as commodity viscose pulp used in woven applications, including rayon textiles for clothing and other fabrics, as well as in non-woven applications comprising baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials consisting of fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. In addition, it provides paperboards for packaging, printing documents, brochures, promotional materials, paperback books and catalog covers, file folders, tags, and lottery tickets; and high-yield pulps to produce paperboard and packaging products, printing and writing papers, and various other paper products. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.