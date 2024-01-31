Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.98

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $53.95, with a volume of 36345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

