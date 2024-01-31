Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $138,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,489. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

