Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Update

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 169.0 days.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.