Fetch.ai Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $485.54 million and approximately $54.68 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00081048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00027142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,758,415 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.