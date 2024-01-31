Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Gina A. Richardson Purchases 735 Shares

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) Director Gina A. Richardson bought 735 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $10,414.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,333.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 38,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,296. The company has a market capitalization of $525.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after acquiring an additional 395,203 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 552,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 141,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 76,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 71,515 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

